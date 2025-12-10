Catholic World News

Pope sees danger to US-European alliance

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In comments to reporters on December 9, Pope Leo XIV said that some aspects of an American plan for peace in Ukraine could “make a huge change in what was for many years a true alliance between the EU and the US.”

The Pope observed that some recent statements by President Donald Trump appear to be “trying to break apart what I think is an important alliance.” While expressing regret for that result, the Pontiff avoided criticizing Trump for putting forward his peace plan, noting that “he has a right to do that.”

When questioned about the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian children held by Russia, the Pope said that progress was “very slow, unfortunately.”

