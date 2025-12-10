Catholic World News

South Korean bishops warn against false AI-generated messages

December 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: South Korean Catholic bishops have warned that videos produced by artificial intelligence, using their faces and voices, are circulating on social media in support of various causes.

Videos that appear to be messages from Archbishop Jeong Soon-taek of Seoul and Bishop Lee Seong-hyo of Masan are fraudulent, the bishops’ conference said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!