NY archdiocese raising $300M to fund abuse settlements

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York announced on December 8 that the archdiocese is entering into mediation in lieu of court proceedings and is raising $300 million to fund abuse settlements with 1,300 plaintiffs. The anticipated funds are coming from budget cuts and property sales.

