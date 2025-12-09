Catholic World News

Irish teacher faces Christmas in prison in dispute over gender ideology

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish schoolteacher who was dismissed for refusing to accept gender ideology has been warned that he faces a Christmas in prison for contempt of court.

Enoch Burke was fired in 2022 from Wilson’s Hospital School, after he refused to use a student’s “preferred pronouns.” When he insisted on reporting for work despite his dismissal, the school obtained a court order barring him from the school grounds. He has repeatedly defied that order and been charged with contempt.

At Burke’s latest court hearing, Justice Brian Cregan accused Burke of a “deliberate, sustained, and concerted attack” on the rule of law, and called the dismissed teacher a “baleful and malign presence” at the school. He said that Burke would be held in jail until he purges himself of contempt of court, by promising not to appear on the school’s grounds.

