Catholic World News

Court approves settlement between New Orleans archdiocese, abuse victims

December 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy-court judge has approved an agreement under which the Archdiocese of New Orleans will pay $230 million to sex-abuse victims.

Welcoming the court approval, which should allow the archdiocese to emerge from bankruptcy after a contentious 5-year process, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said that he hoped the victims would “find some closure” in the accord.

In September, Pope Leo XIV named Bishop Jame Checchio, currently head of the Diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey, as coadjutor for New Orleans, to replace Archbishop Aymond when he retires. At 76, Archbishop Aymond is already beyond retirement age.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!