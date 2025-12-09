Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy again meets with Pontiff

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on December 9 with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss prospects for a peace accord in Ukraine.

During the meeting, which took place at Castel Gandolfo, the Pope “expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace,” the Vatican reported.

This was the third meeting between Zelenskyy and Pope Leo, and the second to take place at the papal summer residence, devoted to the same search for peace.

