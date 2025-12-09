Action Alert!
MATCHING GRANT: Every gift DOUBLED until Dec 19, if we hit our goal! 10 days and $69,451 left to match. Please act now!
Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein: ‘never understood’ restrictions on traditional liturgy

December 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Rorate Caeli

CWN Editor's Note: In a German television interview, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that it “remains a mystery to me” why Pope Francis imposed restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

“Have we not seen, especially in the English-speaking world, the difficulties that arose from this?” asked the former secretary to Pope Benedict XVI. He said that even in the letter from Pope Francis accompanying the release of Traditionis Custodes, “It is impossible to discern what purpose his restrictions serve.”

“I have never understood why Pope Francis introduced this restriction,” said Archbishop Gänswein, who now serves as papal nuncio in Lithuania.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue9 December
Advent

Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Image for Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Today the Church in the United States celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (1474-1548), an Indian convert, to whom the Virgin Mary appeared as he was going to Mass in Tlatlelolco, Mexico. Our Lady asked him to tell the Bishop that she desired a shrine to be built on the spot to…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: