Archbishop Gänswein: ‘never understood’ restrictions on traditional liturgy

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a German television interview, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that it “remains a mystery to me” why Pope Francis imposed restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

“Have we not seen, especially in the English-speaking world, the difficulties that arose from this?” asked the former secretary to Pope Benedict XVI. He said that even in the letter from Pope Francis accompanying the release of Traditionis Custodes, “It is impossible to discern what purpose his restrictions serve.”

“I have never understood why Pope Francis introduced this restriction,” said Archbishop Gänswein, who now serves as papal nuncio in Lithuania.

