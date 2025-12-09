Catholic World News

President Trump issues message for feast of Immaculate Conception

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a message yesterday for the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

“Today, I recognize every American celebrating December 8 as a Holy Day honoring the faith, humility, and love of Mary, mother of Jesus and one of the greatest figures in the Bible,” the message began. “On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Catholics celebrate what they believe to be Mary’s freedom from original sin as the mother of God.”

“Today, we look to Mary once again for inspiration and encouragement as we pray for an end to war and for a new and lasting era of peace, prosperity, and harmony in Europe and throughout the world,” the president added.

