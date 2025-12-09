Catholic World News

100 abducted Nigerian children freed

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: One hundred of the 315 students and teachers abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria last month have been freed, Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of Kontagora told Aid to the Church in Need.

Earlier, 50 of the kidnapped victims had escaped.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

