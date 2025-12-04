Catholic World News

Vatican commission says No to female deacons

December 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A top-level Vatican commission ordered by Pope Francis to study the possibility of ordaining female deacons has issued a report that “excludes the possibility” of diaconal ordination for women. But the commission cautions that its conclusion “is not a definitive judgment” on the idea of a female diaconate.

The commission, chaired by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, concluded that Catholic doctrine bars women from priestly ministry, and “if the admission of women to the first degree of Holy Orders were approved, exclusion from the others would become inexplicable.” The group called for the development of new ministries which “could contribute to synergy between men and women.”

The commission—one of three studies of the female diaconate formed by Pope Francis—acknowledged that at times in Church history women have been identified as deacons. But in those cases, the commission concluded after study of the history that these female “deacons” served in charitable work rather than priestly ministry: a distinction that is crucial to the theology of Holy Orders.

The commission’s report—which was presented to Pope Leo in September, but made public on December 4—quotes an earlier study’s conclude: “The status quaestionis of historical research and theological investigation, as well as their mutual implications, rules out the possibility of moving in the direction of admitting women to the diaconate understood as a degree of the sacrament of Holy Orders.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!