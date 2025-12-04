Action Alert!
Prelate assumes presidency of Philippine bishops’ conference

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa became president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on December 1.

In 2024, the Archdiocese of Lipa published a 271-page book on synodality. Aleteia has highlighted other aspects of the archbishop’s ministry.

The Philippines ranks third in the world in the size of its Catholic population, behind Brazil and Mexico.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

