Action Alert!
Today is Giving Tuesday, and with only 15 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised $40,000 -- just 33% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

Alabama vicar general laicized followed allegation

December 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Birmingham Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: Robert Sullivan—until recently the vicar general, or second-ranking official, of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama—has been dispensed from the obligations of the clerical state at his own request.

Sullivan began a leave of absence last summer following the publication of a report that he carried on a sexual relationship with a young woman beginning when she was 17.

The woman “detailed years of sexual encounters, travel, financial support and a nondisclosure agreement for $273,000,” according to a local media report. Bishop Steven Raica said that “a diocesan financial review, initiated at my request due to the significant payments alleged to have been made by then-Father Sullivan, was recently completed and found no link between the allegations and any diocesan, parish, or school funds.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu4 December
Advent

Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

Image for Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. John Damascene (676-749), who was a learned theologian who carefully gathered together and transmitted to us the teaching of the Greek Fathers, and is thus one of the most trustworthy witnesses to oriental tradition. He also wrote many liturgical hymns…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: