Action Alert!
Today is Giving Tuesday, and with only 15 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised $40,000 -- just 33% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

Chapel in Italy’s busiest train station desecrated

December 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The chapel in Rome’s Termini railway station—Italy’s busiest—has been closed after a man who appeared intoxicated desecrated the altar.

“The closure deprived commuters, workers and vulnerable individuals of a modest spiritual refuge,” noted the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu4 December
Advent

Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

Image for Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. John Damascene (676-749), who was a learned theologian who carefully gathered together and transmitted to us the teaching of the Greek Fathers, and is thus one of the most trustworthy witnesses to oriental tradition. He also wrote many liturgical hymns…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: