Chapel in Italy’s busiest train station desecrated

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chapel in Rome’s Termini railway station—Italy’s busiest—has been closed after a man who appeared intoxicated desecrated the altar.

“The closure deprived commuters, workers and vulnerable individuals of a modest spiritual refuge,” noted the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe.

