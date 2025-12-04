Action Alert!
Archbishop dismisses claims of persecution of Christians in Nigeria

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian archbishop dismissed claims that Christians are persecuted there.

Addressing a gathering of the Knights of St. Mulumba, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto asked:

If you are a Christian in Nigeria and you say you are persecuted, my question is: how? At least 80% of educated Nigerians are Christians, and up to 85% of the Nigerian economy is controlled by Christians. With such figures, how can anyone say Christians are being persecuted?

Referring to reports on the scope of Christian persecution, he added, “They are saying that 1,200 churches are burnt in Nigeria every year, and I ask myself, in which Nigeria? Interestingly, nobody approached the Catholic Church to get accurate data.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

