EU court requires nations to accept same-sex marriages

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that all member-states must recognize marriages—including same-sex unions—that are legally contracted in other EU member-states.

The court ruling does not require EU nations to accept same-sex marriage, but to recognize as married those couples who have formed a union in another EU state. The ruling was made in a case involving a Polish homosexual couple who entered into a legal marriage in Germany; the court ruled that Poland must recognize their union.

Along with Poland, several other EU states do not recognize same-sex marriage: Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia.

