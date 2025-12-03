Catholic World News

Supreme Court weighs appeal from NJ faith-based pregnancy centers

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments in the case of First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin.

Matthew Platkin, New Jersey’s attorney general, issued a subpoena demanding the names of donors to faith-based pregnancy centers, which contend that the subpoena is unconstitutional.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

