Supreme Court weighs appeal from NJ faith-based pregnancy centers

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments in the case of First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin.

Matthew Platkin, New Jersey’s attorney general, issued a subpoena demanding the names of donors to faith-based pregnancy centers, which contend that the subpoena is unconstitutional.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

