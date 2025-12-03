Action Alert!
Amid fragile truce, 2 million people in Gaza have nothing, parish priest says

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, pleaded for prayers and material support for Gaza as Christmas approaches.

The priest told Aid to the Church in Need that “the world should know that there are over two million people here who have nothing and need everything.” The parish continues to house 450 people.

