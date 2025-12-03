Catholic World News

European bishops’ conferences discuss Christian-Muslim dialogue

December 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe recently hosted a three-day meeting on “Nostra Aetate, 60 Years On: Perspectives on Catholic-Muslim Dialogue.”

Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, M Afr, delivered the keynote address. Themes of the meeting included “Christian-Muslim Relations in Germany” and “Interreligious Dialogue and Youth.”

Nostra Aetate, issued in 1965, is the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!