European bishops’ conferences discuss Christian-Muslim dialogue

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe recently hosted a three-day meeting on “Nostra Aetate, 60 Years On: Perspectives on Catholic-Muslim Dialogue.”

Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, M Afr, delivered the keynote address. Themes of the meeting included “Christian-Muslim Relations in Germany” and “Interreligious Dialogue and Youth.”

Nostra Aetate, issued in 1965, is the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

