Indian Catholic villagers end 414-day hunger strike

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic residents of Munabam, a fishing village in southwestern India, called off a 414-day relay hunger strike after a court temporarily recognized their property rights.

Despite the villagers’ deeds, a state board had declared their property to be Muslim religious land, and the state had stopped accepting property tax from Catholic and Hindu residents. The Hindu residents are continuing their protest until their full property rights are restored.

