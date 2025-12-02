Catholic World News

CCHD, US bishops’ anti-poverty program, announces $3.5M in grants for 2025

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published the Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s grant awards for 2026.

The bishops’ Subcommittee for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, together with local bishops, approved 89 grants, totaling $3,498,000, for 2026. The 87 grants for 2025 totaled $2,165,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

