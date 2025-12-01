Catholic World News

Holy See mission assesses African economy

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an unsigned statement for a meeting of the UN Trade and Development organization (UNCTAD), the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva assessed the African economy.

Despite projected economic growth of 3.9% this year, Africa is experiencing “a polycrisis, linked to economic challenges, technological obstacles, and climate-related shocks,” according to the Holy See’s mission. The statement cited high debt-servicing costs and the effects of climate change; it also called for “technical assistance and capacity building to close the digital divide.”

