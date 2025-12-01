Catholic World News

To be good economists, know the divine economy: papal message

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a message of encouragement to the Economy of Francesco, a group of young adult economists and entrepreneurs inspired by St. Francis of Assisi and Pope Francis, as they gathered in Rome for a three-day conference, “Restarting the Economy.”

“I urge you, so that your tireless work is not just social action and linked to passing fads, to nourish your spirit and return to your heart: the Gospels and other books of the Bible are the landscape in which God still makes his voice heard and inspires our visions, putting us in dialogue with his friends, the protagonists of the history of salvation,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated November 26 and released two days later. “You will be good businesspeople and good economists if you know the divine economy in this way: it is the secret of so many witnesses who have gone before us and who still walk with us.”

