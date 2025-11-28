Catholic World News

Pope Leo begins 1st international trip, calls on Turkey to be ‘source of stability and rapprochement’

November 28, 2025

At the beginning of the first international trip of his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV expressed hope that Turkey would become a “source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace.”

The Pope’s six-day apostolic journey, which began yesterday, is taking him to Turkey (Türkiye) and Lebanon. In Turkey—a nation of 84.1 million that is 98% Muslim—the Pontiff will make a pilgrimage to İznik (historically Nicaea), where he will commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

During the flight of under three hours from Rome to the Turkish capital of Ankara, Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki, who has covered the Vatican since 1974, greeted Pope Leo on behalf of her fellow journalists—“more than 80” from “approximately 15 different countries,” noted Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. In his greeting to journalists, Pope Leo said:

I very much have been looking forward to this trip because of what it means for all Christians. But it’s also a great message to the whole world and in a special way, with the presence of myself, of the Church, of believers in both Turkey and in Lebanon. We hope to also announce, transmit and proclaim how is important peace throughout the world. And to invite all people to come together to search for greater unity, greater harmony, and to look for the ways that all men and women can truly be brothers and sisters.

As is customary, the Pope sent telegrams to the heads of state through whose airspace he passed.

The Pope’s plane touched down at Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara, where he was welcomed in a brief ceremony (video). The Pontiff then visited Anıtkabir (video), the mausoleum of Kemal Atatürk (1881-1938), who founded the Turkish republic after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War I.

“I thank God for allowing me to visit Turkey, and I invoke upon this country and its people an abundance of peace and prosperity,” the Pope wrote in the guest book at the museum there.

Meeting with Erdoğan

The Pope then traveled to the Presidential Complex, where he was received by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the nation’s ruler since 2003 (video). After a ceremony that included “the national anthems, 21 cannon shots, the salute to the flags, the Guard of Honour, the presentation of the respective delegations and the official photo at the entrance to the Presidential Palace,” the Pontiff and Erdoğan met privately.

The Turkish government stated that the parties discussed “Türkiye–Vatican relations and matters concerning the common conscience of humanity, particularly Palestine, as well as current regional and global developments.”

The Turkish president, the statement continued, also remarked “on the rising Islamophobia in the West” and “highlighted how hate speech poisons societies and showed that this threat, which endangers humanity, has now reached a level that can no longer be ignored ... Our President, in his remarks, drew attention to the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza and emphasized that we regard our solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people as a humanitarian and moral responsibility.”

The Pope’s speech

Following the meeting with the Turkish president, Pope Leo went to the National Library, where he addressed civil authorities and members of the diplomatic corps (video).

Prior to the Pontiff’s address, President Erdoğan addressed Pope Leo publicly. He spoke about Turkey’s welcome to Syrian refugees, its mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel’s attacks on Gaza, including the attack on Gaza’s sole Catholic parish. Stating that “it is not worth staining the world with even a drop of blood,” Erdoğan called for a two-state solution and humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians.

Pope Leo, in his own address, said that Turkey “is inextricably linked to the origins of Christianity, and today it beckons the children of Abraham and all humanity to a fraternity that recognizes and appreciates differences.”

“The image of the bridge over the Dardanelles Strait, chosen as the logo for my journey, eloquently expresses your country’s special role,” he continued. “You have an important place in both the present and future of the Mediterranean, and of the whole world, above all by valuing your internal diversity.”

“In a society like the one here in Türkiye, where religion plays a visible role, it is essential to honor the dignity and freedom of all God’s children, both men and women, fellow nationals and foreigners, poor and rich,” the Pope added. “We are all children of God, and this has personal, social and political implications. Those with hearts docile to the will of God always promote the common good and respect for all.”

After emphasizing the importance of the family, Pope Leo said:

Mr. President, may Türkiye be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace. The visits to Türkiye by four Popes—Paul VI in 1967, John Paul II in 1979, Benedict XVI in 2006 and Francis in 2014—show that the Holy See not only maintains good relations with the Republic of Türkiye, but also desires to cooperate in building a better world with the contribution of this country, which is a bridge between East and West, between Asia and Europe, and a crossroads of cultures and religions. The particular occasion of my own visit, the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, speaks to us of encounter and dialogue, as does the fact that the first eight ecumenical councils were held in the lands of present-day Türkiye.

“Today, more than ever, we need people who will promote dialogue and practice it with firm will and patient resolve,” the Pope added, as he called on humanity to turn away from war and toward its “real challenges”:

In the aftermath of the tragedies of two world wars, which saw the building of large international organizations, we are now experiencing a phase marked by a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fueled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power. This is enabling what Pope Francis called “a third world war fought piecemeal.” We must in no way give in to this! The future of humanity is at stake. The energies and resources absorbed by this destructive dynamic are being diverted from the real challenges that the human family should instead be facing together today, namely peace, the fight against hunger and poverty, health and education, and the protection of creation.

Following his address, the Pontiff departed from Ankara (video) and made a 90-minute flight to Istanbul, the nation’s largest city. The first day of the apostolic journey concluded with his arrival at Atatürk Airport in the evening (video).

Aboard the papal plane was the image of Our Lady of Good Counsel, normally venerated in the Basilica of Gennazano, Italy; the basilica is entrusted to Order of Saint Augustine, to which the Pontiff belongs.

Numerous Vatican officials are accompanying the Pope on his journey, including Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State; Kurt Koch, Claudio Gugerotti, and George Jacob Koovakad, prefects of the Dicasteries for Promoting Christian Unity, for the Eastern Churches, and for Interreligious Dialogue; and Archbishops Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute of the Secretariat of State; Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations; and Diego Ravelli, Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!