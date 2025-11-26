Catholic World News

Fraternity, service, and Marian spirituality: Leo XIV’s recommendations to Servites

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received participants in the 215th general chapter of the Order of the Servants of Mary (Servites), founded in 1233, and encouraged them to return to the Gospel, to the order’s Rule and Constitutions, and “to listening to the cry of the poor.”

“In order for you to live this threefold return in the best way, not only in these days but always, I would like to recommend three means, typical of your tradition: fraternity, service and Marian spirituality,” Pope Leo said.

“Dear friends, may Mary, present at the Cross, strong, faithful, show you how to stand beside the countless crosses where Christ still suffers in his brethren, to bring them comfort, communion, help and the valuable bread of affection,” the Pope added.

