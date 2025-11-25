Catholic World News

6 beatification causes advance, including 2 priests martyred by Nazis

November 25, 2025

In an audience with the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Pope Leo XIV approved the promulgation of six decrees.

By approving two decrees of martyrdom, Pope Leo paved the way for the beatifications of

Father Ubaldo Marchioni (1918-1944), a priest of the Archdiocese of Bologna, Italy; he was killed at the high altar by Nazi SS troops

Father Martino Capelli, SCJ (1912-1944), a Dehonian priest slain by Nazi SS troops during the Marzabotto massacre

The Pontiff also approved four decrees of heroic virtue, thus permitting four servants of God to be styled venerable:

Archbishop Enrico Bartoletti of Lucca, Italy (1916-1976)

Father Gaspare Goggi, FDP (1877-1908), an early priest of St. Luigi Orione’s Sons of Divine Providence

Sister Mary Glowrey, JMJ (Mary of the Sacred Heart), an Australian missionary and medical doctor who served in India

Maria de Lourdes Guarda (1926-1996), a Brazilian laywoman who was national coordinator of the Christian Fraternity of the Disabled

