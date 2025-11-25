Catholic World News

Pope affirms indissolubility of marriage bond, urges search for truth in annulment cases

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to participants in a course organized by the Tribunal of the Roman Rota, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the truth must be sought in annulment cases.

In 2015, Pope Francis sought to make the “process more accessible and expeditious, but never at the expense of truth,” Pope Leo said. “Human judgment on the nullity of marriage cannot however be manipulated by false mercy. Any activity contrary to the service of the process of truth must certainly be deemed unjust.”

Pope Leo repeated words from earlier in his pontificate that “marriage is not an ideal but the measure of true love between a man and a woman: a love that is total, faithful and fruitful.” The Pope also described the “indissoluble marital bond” as “the foundation of the family, which is the domestic Church.”

