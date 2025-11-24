Catholic World News

Papal appeal: Release kidnapping victims in Nigeria, Cameroon

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appealed yesterday for the release of priests, faithful, and students who have been abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

“I feel great pain, above all for the many young men and women who have been abducted and for their distressed families,” Pope Leo said during his Sunday Angelus address. “I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages and urge the competent authorities to take appropriate and timely decisions to ensure their release.”

The Pontiff also recalled that World Youth Day was celebrated in the dioceses of the world on the feast of Christ the King. (The major international World Youth Days now take place every four years; the day is celebrated annually at the diocesan level in other years.)

“On the feast of Christ the King, I pray that every young person may discover the beauty and joy of following him, the Lord, and dedicating him or herself to his Kingdom of love, justice and peace,” the Pope said.

