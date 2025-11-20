Catholic World News

Pope urges Italian bishops to maintain synodal energy

November 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 20 address to the 81st general assembly of the Italian episcopal conference, Pope Leo XIV encouraged the bishops to “start afresh from the act of faith that makes us recognize Christ as the Savior and which is expressed in all areas of daily life.”

The Italian bishops are meeting this week at Assisi, and the Pontiff stopped to pray at the tomb of St. Francis before the meeting. He urged the Italian bishops to imitate St. Francis in keep their focus on the face of Jesus Christ.

The Pope asked the bishops to adopt a synodal approach to issues such as diocesan mergers, the “serious discernment of the requests that come from the People of God,” the promotion of integral humanism “to spread a culture of legality and solidarity,” and to “the challenge posed to us by the digital universe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!