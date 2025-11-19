Catholic World News

Resurrection points to ‘ecological conversion,’ Pope tells audience

November 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on November 19, Pope Leo XIV said that “the death and resurrection of Jesus are the foundation of a spirituality of integral ecology.”

Continuing his series of talks on the Resurrection, the Pope remarked that St. Mary Magdalene encountered the Risen Christ in the garden where He had been buried. He reminded his audience: “Cultivating and keeping the garden is the original task that Jesus brought to fulfillment.”

Quoting from Laudato Si’, the encyclical of Pope Francis, the Pontiff said that the Resurrection is an invitation to “ecological conversion.” He added: “There are also many people who desire, through a more direct relationship with creation, a new harmony that will lead them beyond so many divisions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!