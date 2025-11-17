Catholic World News

Ensure easy access to Scripture, Pope urges

November 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on November 17 with members of the Catholic Biblical Foundation, and told them that “your mission and vision should always be inspired by the conviction that the Church draws life not from herself but from the Gospel.”

The Pontiff reminded the group of the teaching of the Vatican document Dei Verbum, citing the need to “hear the Word of God with reverence and to proclaim it with faith,” and to offer “easy access to Sacred Scripture.” He remarked that the latter goal, easy access to Scripture, takes on new meaning in the digital age, when the internet offers instant access.

