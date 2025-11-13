Catholic World News

Vatican conference participants: AI should assist, not replace physicians

November 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in a three-day Vatican conference on AI and medicine issued a statement at the conference’s conclusion.

“The intrinsic dignity of every human being and the fraternity that unites us as members of the one human family must underpin the development of new technologies and serve as indisputable criteria for evaluating them before their use,” according to the final statement at the conference, organized by the Pontifical Academy for Life and International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations.

The statement continued:

It is essential that AI be an aid that improves clinical judgment, supports diagnostic accuracy, and improves patient outcomes, without ever replacing the physician’s expertise, empathy, or responsibility ... Decisions regarding patient treatment and the burden of responsibility they entail must always remain the responsibility of humans and must never be delegated to AI.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!