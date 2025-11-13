Catholic World News

Panama archbishop laments violence

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his most recent Sunday Mass homily, Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, OSA, of Panamá lamented violence in the Central American nation.

“Every life taken, every young person lost, every family that weeps in silence, is a cry that calls out to heaven,” he preached. “We cannot remain indifferent or accustomed to fear ... Only together can we rebuild the soul of the country.”

