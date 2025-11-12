Catholic World News

AI poses risk of human extinction: Cardinal Parolin

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a Rome conference on artificial intelligence (AI), Cardinal Pietro Parolin issued a stern warning that if AI is developed without due respect for human dignity, the future of mankind will be imperiled.

“Are we standing at the threshold of a new era, or will human beings sooner or later bring about their own extinction through the introduction of artificial forms of life?” the Vatican Secretary of State asked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

