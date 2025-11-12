Catholic World News

Retired Vatican cardinal writes book on synod on synodality

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, 88, the president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts from 2007 to 2018, has written a book for parish priests and parish councils on the synod on synodality’s Final Document.

In his foreword, Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod, praised the book for “revisiting and illustrating the salient passages of that document so that it can be accessed by a wide audience.”

“I also appreciate the critical remarks he occasionally makes about the Final Document, for example, pointing out certain general statements or repetitions,” Cardinal Grech added. “It must be kept in mind that the text was drafted under considerable time pressure, and, ultimately, it is almost surprising that, in such a context, a final draft of such quality was achieved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.