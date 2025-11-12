Catholic World News

Retired Vatican cardinal writes book on synod on synodality

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, 88, the president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts from 2007 to 2018, has written a book for parish priests and parish councils on the synod on synodality’s Final Document.

In his foreword, Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod, praised the book for “revisiting and illustrating the salient passages of that document so that it can be accessed by a wide audience.”

“I also appreciate the critical remarks he occasionally makes about the Final Document, for example, pointing out certain general statements or repetitions,” Cardinal Grech added. “It must be kept in mind that the text was drafted under considerable time pressure, and, ultimately, it is almost surprising that, in such a context, a final draft of such quality was achieved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 1:09 PM ET USA

    Cardinal Coccopalmerio's name made the headlines in 2017, after his personal secretary Monsignor arranged a gay orgy with illegal drugs in the Vatican. https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/truth-about-vatican-sex-and-drugs-scandal/

Wed12 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Josaphat, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Memorial of St. Josaphat, Bishop and Martyr

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Josaphat (1580-1643), a Catholic of the Ruthenian rite. He was an apostle of the return of the Orthodox schismatics to the Church of Rome. Born in the then Polish region of Lithuania of Orthodox parents, he became a Catholic and a Ukrainian Basilian monk. Chosen…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: