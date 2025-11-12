Catholic World News

Pontifical academy president welcomes ‘dismantling’ of term Co-Redemptrix

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology welcomed Mater Populi Fidelis, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new doctrinal note on some Marian titles (CWN coverage).

“The document, with surgical precision, dismantles the title [of Co-Redemptrix] not because Mary does not cooperate, but because the term constructs a misleading image,” Bishop Antonio Staglianò wrote in an article for the Vatican newspaper. “Abandoning ‘Co-Redemptrix’ is not a loss, but a gain in depth.”

“Mary ceases to be a ‘quasi-Christ’ in a dangerous salvific parallelism,” he added. “Instead, she becomes the icon of creaturely dissimilarity before God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!