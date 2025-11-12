Catholic World News

Put Christ at the center, Pope preaches to Benedictines of Sant’Anselmo

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Sant’Anselmo all’Aventino, the church of the Abbot Primate of the Benedictine order, and preached that “we too will be able to respond to the demands of the vocation received only by putting Christ at the center of our existence and our mission.”

“We are called to seek him and to him we are called to bring all those we meet, grateful for the gifts he has bestowed on us, and above all for the love with which he has gone before us,” the Pope said at the conclusion of yesterday evening’s homily for the 125th anniversary of the church’s dedication. “This temple will then also become more and more a place of joy, where one experiences the beauty of sharing with others what one has freely received.”

