Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns of climate change’s effects on children

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its November 11 edition to the effects of climate change on children.

In “Vite in pericolo” [Lives in danger], the Vatican newspaper referred to the United Nations Children’s Fund and the UN Climate Change Conference as it cited “UNICEF’s warning at COP30 in Belém: approximately one billion children live in areas at ‘very high risk’ due to climate change.”

The data “should shock consciences,” wrote Vatican media’s Valerio Palombaro. “Extreme climate events are the second leading cause of malnutrition after war.”

“The combined effects of extreme weather events, widespread poverty, and fragile basic services have fueled a long-lasting nutritional crisis: today, 40% of children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition, and nearly 12 million people live in conditions of acute food insecurity,” Palombaro concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.