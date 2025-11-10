Catholic World News

USCCB reports on 10 years of pastoral visits to migrant workers

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a 31-page report, “Ten Years of Pastoral Visits: Hope for Migrant Workers.”

“Amidst new legislation, increased enforcement, and the suspension of the refugee resettlement program and many parole programs, the immigration landscape has changed dramatically since our last retrospective report in 2015,” said Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, chairman of the Subcommittee on Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers. “The change is especially felt by USCCB, which is withdrawing from the federal refugee resettlement program after nearly 50 years of participation.”

