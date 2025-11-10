Catholic World News

Vietnamese diocese ravaged by storm

November 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The central Vietnames Diocese of Qui Nhơn was ravaged by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

The seminary and the bishop’s house collapsed; the cathedral, along with many other churches and houses of religious communities, suffered severe damage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon10 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Leo the Great, Pope and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Leo the Great, Pope and Doctor of the Church

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Leo the Great (400-461), during whose pontificate the Council of Chalcedon (451) defined that Christ is one divine person with two natures, divine and human. It was a confirmation of his Epistola Dogmatica (Tomus) to the Patriarch Flavian of Constantinople.…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: