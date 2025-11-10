Catholic World News

Vietnamese diocese ravaged by storm

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The central Vietnames Diocese of Qui Nhơn was ravaged by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

The seminary and the bishop’s house collapsed; the cathedral, along with many other churches and houses of religious communities, suffered severe damage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

