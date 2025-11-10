Catholic World News

Papal prayer for typhoon victims, gratitude for builders of peace

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV expressed his “closeness to the people of the Philippines who have been hit by a violent typhoon: I pray for the deceased and their families, as well as for the injured and displaced.”

Pope Leo also joined the Italian bishops “in encouraging responsible care for the land, combating food waste, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices. Let us thank God for ‘our sister Mother Earth’ and for those who cultivate and protect her!”

Finally, the Pope praised those “committed to building peace in the various regions affected by war. In these last few days, we have prayed for the dead and among these, unfortunately, are many who were killed in combat and bombings, even though they were civilians, children, elderly, or sick people. If we truly want to honor their memory, we must stop the wars and put all of our efforts into negotiations.”

