Vatican cardinal opens ‘Laundry of St. Francis’ in Parma

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Joined by local diocesan officials, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, opened a “Laundry of St. Francis of Assisi” yesterday in Parma, Italy, to allow homeless persons there to wash and dry their clothes in a free facility.

Begun in 2017 in Rome, the initiative has since spread to Genoa, Turin, Naples, Catania, San Ferdinando, and now Parma with the assistance of Procter & Gamble. The dicastery noted that the initiative was originally called the “Laundries of Pope Francis,” but has recently been renamed after the beloved saint of Assisi.

