Hartford archdiocese makes $500,000 available to food banks

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut, has released $500,000 in emergency funding to local food banks, explaining that the donation is intended to cover shortages caused by the shutdown of federal government programs.

Archbishop Christopher Coyne said that the funds, taken from donations to the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal, would supplement existing Catholic charitable programs, aiming “to ensure that those who rely on SNAP benefits for nourishment can still put food on the table for themselves and their families.”

