Unmarried couples outnumber married couples in Brazil

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The number of unmarried couples living together in Brazil has surpassed the number of married couples for the first time, official statistics show.

The 2022 census found that 38.9% of couples were unmarried, while 37.9% had married in a religious ceremony. In 1970, 64.5% of Brazilian couples were married, and as recently as 2000 that figure was 49.4%.

