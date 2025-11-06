Catholic World News

Texas voters approve parental rights amendment

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: By a 70%-30% margin, Texas voters have enshrined a parental rights amendment in the state’s constitution:

To enshrine truths that are deeply rooted in this nation’s history and traditions, the people of Texas hereby affirm that a parent has the responsibility to nurture and protect the parent’s child and the corresponding fundamental right to exercise care, custody, and control of the parent’s child, including the right to make decisions concerning the child’s upbringing.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops supported the amendment.

