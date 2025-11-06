Catholic World News

Jury awards $4.8M to Minnesota abuse victim

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A jury has awarded $4.8M to a victim of historic sexual abuse in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, five years after the diocese emerged from bankruptcy proceedings.

The victim stated he was abused by the now-laicized Joseph Cashman in the 1970s. The victim first reported the abuse in 1991.

As part of the 2021 bankruptcy settlement, the diocese paid $22 million to abuse victims. The plaintiff who was awarded $4.8 million filed his lawsuit in 2023.

