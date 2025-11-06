Catholic World News

Religious freedom an important component of development, Vatican official says

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Hailing UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as a “beacon of hope” during a recent meeting of the organization, a Vatican official offered some reflections on human development.

“Development cannot be reduced to mere figures and indicators,” said Msgr. Daniel Pacho, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations. “Above all, it is about people, especially those living in poverty and in dire need.”

“Another important condition for integral human development is religious freedom,” he added. “Although religious extremism can sometimes hinder the exercise of the right to religious freedom, intentionally spreading religious indifference or practical atheism by countries also creates obstacles to true human development.”

