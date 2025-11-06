Catholic World News

‘Shun mediocrity,’ Pope tells seminarians

November 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter marking the 400th anniversary of the major seminary in Trujillo, Peru, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the formation of seminarians and urged them to “shun mediocrity.”

“Your first task remains the same: to be with the Lord, to let Him form you, to know and love Him, so that you may become like Him,” Pope Leo wrote. “Before anything else, it is necessary to allow the Lord to clarify one’s motivations and purify one’s intentions.”

The Pope spoke of the importance of the spiritual life, of study that is “always in full communion with the Magisterium,” and of the self-giving of celibacy, obedience, and poverty. “In these, the priest is recognized as a true father, capable of guiding His spiritual children towards Christ with firmness and love. There is no such thing as half-hearted fatherhood, nor half-hearted priesthood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!