Mexico’s bishops lament mayor’s assassination

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Conference of Mexico issued a statement lamenting the assassination of Carlos Manzo, a mayor known for his stance against organized crime. Manzo was mayor of Uruapan, a city of 300,000 in Michoacán state.

“As the Church, we raise our voice and demand an end to this fratricidal violence,” the leaders of the episcopal conference wrote. “We urge the authorities to decisively and intelligently assume their responsibility to guarantee security and the Rule of Law. We walk alongside our communities, offering hope, accompaniment, and defense of life in every region of the country.”

