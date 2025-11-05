Catholic World News

Former OSV editor faces child pornography charges

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gerald Korson, the editor of Our Sunday Visitor from 1998 to 2007, has been charged with the possession of child pornography, as well as inducing a minor to engage in explicit conduct for the creation of child pornography.

Korson also worked as editor of the magazine of Legatus, the association of Catholic business leaders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

