Former OSV editor faces child pornography charges

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gerald Korson, the editor of Our Sunday Visitor from 1998 to 2007, has been charged with the possession of child pornography, as well as inducing a minor to engage in explicit conduct for the creation of child pornography.

Korson also worked as editor of the magazine of Legatus, the association of Catholic business leaders.

