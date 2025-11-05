Catholic World News

Apostolic visitor appointed for Emmanuel Community

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has appointed Archbishop Antoine Hérouard of Dijon, France, as apostolic visitor of the Emmanuel Community.

“Several bishops and members of the Community have sent detailed reports to the dicastery, expressing their concerns about internal governance, the centralization of power and the difficulty of integration into diocesan life,” Tribune Chrétienne reported.

Archbishop Hérouard had previously led the apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon. Following the visitation, Bishop Dominique Rey resigned at Pope Francis’s request.

